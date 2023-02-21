Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show Me The Thumka: Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir deck up in desi looks, dance their hearts out

Ranbir Kapoor is back on the dance floor, this time with a stunning Shraddha Kapoor in a yellow saree for the latest track of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Titled Show Me The Thumka, the peppy dance number was released on Tuesday and sees both the actors in a desi avatar as they try to outdo one another with their dance moves in a big open courtyard of a house. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor made him drink expensive ₹30000 rum once, recalls Saurabh Shukla: 'Phir maine usko Old Monk pilayi...')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai, the third song of the album that has been scored by Pritam sees Ranbir back in his romantic hero avatar, as he dons a shiny blue kurta and shows his clean desi moves on the dance floor. Meanwhile Shraddha looks beautiful in a yellow sari as she gives Ranbir a tough competition. In the song, each of them try to show their dance moves in their own clan of boys and girls separately. As Ranbir says, “By god tu lagti hai jaise, Swimming pool mei, Phool kamal ka, (You look like a lotus in the swimming pool)” in the beginning to Shraddha, she later hits him back with a line that says, “Chal dikha zara, Jo tera dance move hai, Kaahe ka attitude hai, Swag ye jhooth moot hai. (Show me your dance moves, for which you hold such fake attitude)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Shashwat Singh, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Show Me The Thumka is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and has some innovative dance moves where Ranbir can be seen swirling Shraddha on his knees. Actor Dimple Kapadia also makes an appearance in the song. Ranbir's dance and romantic avatar in this song is also quite similar to Dilli Waali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans left enthusiastic comments, praising the dance moves and the chemistry between the two leads. A fan also noted the similarity with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said, "Balam Pichkari, Dilliwali Girlfriend, and now Show Me The Thumka. Ranbir Kapoor is back in the rom-com genre." One comment read, "The chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor is something else," while another fan said, "The pair of Ranbir and Shraddha is looking very fresh indeed." A fan praised Sunidhi Chauhan's vocals and said, "The kind of aura in Sunidhi Chauhan's voice is just from another planet. Believe me she still can light fire on the stage. She exactly know how to emote the lyrics of the song perfectly."

Ranbir will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It will release on March 8, 2023. Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which became the biggest hit of 2022. Shraddha, on the other hand, was last seen in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya in a special appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON