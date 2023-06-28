Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Director Karan Johar has shared the first song from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the song is Karan's homage to his favourite late filmmaker, Yash Chopra. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser)

Watch the new song

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh plays Rani and Rocky in the upcoming Karan Johar film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shot in the stunning mountains of Kashmir, it shows lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing each other. She is dressed in beautiful chiffon sarees and he looks cool in glam outfits. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with music from Pritam. Watch the song here:

Karan's inspiration

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Karan shared what inspired him for the song. He wrote, "I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had to be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….

“So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after over six years. The film will hit the theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON