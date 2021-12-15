Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna kisses Nitara, talks about living with 'guilt' of being an imperfect mom: 'I may be far from perfect'
Twinkle Khanna kisses Nitara, talks about living with 'guilt' of being an imperfect mom: 'I may be far from perfect'

Twinkle Khanna shared a post featuring her daughter Nitara and spoke about motherhood. Nitara is Twinkle and Akshay Kumar's daughter, the couple also has a son Aarav. 
Twinkle Khanna shares a pic with daughter Nitara. 
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:17 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on Instagram featuring her nine-year-old daughter Nitara and spoke about being a ‘far from perfect’ mother. In the picture, shared on Wednesday, Twinkle and Nitara were seen seated on a bed while the actor-turned-author reached out to Nitara for a kiss. 

In the caption, Twinkle stressed upon mothers keeping ‘an eye on’ not only their children's homework but also on their minds. “A mother needs to keep an eye on her child’s mind as much as she does on her homework. She must follow the tendrils of her thoughts, and each time she sees something askew, she has to nudge it back in place and she needs to do this every single day,” she wrote. 

“I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvellous as we all need to be,” Twinkle added. 

The post received love from many, including Dia Mirza and Tahira Kashyap. The duo dropped heart emojis in the comments section while fans agreed with the post. “Truly agreed.. being mother is Supreme of all jobs on earth,” a fan comment read. “Brilliant ma'am, this is very important to get connected with your child and I appreciate your thoughts,” added another. 

Nitara is Twinkle and Akshay Kumar's second child. The couple also has a son, Aarav, who is currently pursuing higher studies. Earlier this month, Twinkle revealed that she pays for her children's education. She was interviewing Kajol for Tweak India when she asked the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star how she and Ajay Devgn split the bills. 

“For example, in our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then, I can tell them, ‘Tum padhe likhe ho (You are educated) only because of me’,” Twinkle quipped.

twinkle khanna akshay kumar nitara
