When Rajesh Khanna told Akshay Kumar to stop working in Khiladi series, predicted grandson Aarav will be next superstar

Rajesh Khanna had once shared his thoughts about the kind of film and roles his son-in-law, actor Akshay Kumar was choosing. While the veteran actor said that Akshay was doing a ‘fine job’ at the movies, he should stop working in Khiladi movies.

Back in the 1990s, Akshay Kumar starred in a string of Khiladi-themed films. These included 1992's Khiladi – which gave his first breakthrough in the industry, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi and International Khiladi.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2009, Rajesh Khanna had said, “I told Akshay that he works in nice films. My advice to him was that he should dance, he should entertain, he should do good action but overall I did tell him to work in films that have a purpose and stop working in films like the Khiladi series. Other than that, Akshay is doing a fine job.”

Akshay steered away from the Khiladi series and has done films of different genres. He is also among the busiest actors today with a line of movies in the pipeline. These include Atrangi Re, releasing this month, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, to name a few.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Rajesh had also added that he was proud of his family and foresaw his grandson Aarav becoming the next superstar of the industry.

“I am very proud of this family because of the family tree. It's coming down from Rajesh Khanna to Dimple Kapadia. From Dimple to Twinkle Khanna to Rinke, it moves to my son-in-law Akshay Kumar and to my grandson Aarav. I'm, saying this in public today that after Rajesh Khanna the superstar, the next in line will be Aarav, and I'm not saying this because he is the son of Akshay Kumar but because he will carry the talent, the dedication and the sacrifice which every one of us has carried in our family. Aarav will be Indian Film Industry's next superstar,” he had said.

Akshay Kumar married Rajesh Khanna's daughter, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna in 2001. The couple has two children – a son named Aarav, who is currently pursuing higher studies in the UK, and a daughter named Nitara. Rajesh died in July 2012, after a prolonged illness.