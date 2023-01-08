Twinkle Khanna recalls riding with auto driver who 'pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said...'

Twinkle Khanna took an auto rickshaw ride with daughter Nitara recently. On Saturday, she shared a video of their outing on social media, and also revealed that in her teenage, her friends used to call her ‘Rickshaw Rani’. She also recalled meeting an auto driver, who carried a 'butcher’s knife' under his seat. Also read: Twinkle Khanna takes auto ride with daughter Nitara, tells driver 'chalo bhaiyya' as paparazzi clicks pics

Earlier on Saturday, Twinkle and Nitara were captured by paparazzi as they rode on a rickshaw in Mumbai. In the video she shared on Instagram Reels, Twinkle was seen sitting inside an auto with Nitara and laughing as she spoke with the driver. She wore brown sunglasses with a printed dress. Along with the clip she shared of the auto ride in Mumbai, Twinkle added the Kishore Kumar song Babu Samjho Ishare. Explaining her fascination for auto rickshaws, Twinkle shared a long caption. She started by writing, "Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover..."

She then wrote about her interaction with an auto driver once, and said, "As a teenager my friends used to call me ‘Rickshaw Rani’ and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, Bhaisaab (brother), how many years have you been driving this auto?” The diminutive driver replied, “Memsaab (ma'am) one year now, before I do embroidery work. I didn’t like... but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in daughter’s marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind. While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, “Don’t tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.” He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, “Ma ka doodh piya hai (I have had mother's milk), let someone try, I will cut his throat.” Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said, “See this!”

Twinkle further spoke about her recent auto rickshaw ride with daughter Nitara, and wrote, "Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home. Drop a (heart emoji) if you love Bombay (Mumbai) and all its madness too."

Twinkle quit acting in 2001, and in 2015, she released her first book Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle wrote a second book titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017, and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving. It came out the following year.

