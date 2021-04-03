Twinkle Khanna relives her past summers as Nitara reaches for a raw mango: 'A childhood wrapped up in mangoes'

Come summer and all one can think of are mangoes. The summer fruit holds abundant memories for Twinkle Khanna. The actor-turned-author took to her Instagram and summed up a few summer memories revolving around mangoes in words while sharing a picture of Nitara reaching out to a raw mango.

"A childhood wrapped up in mangoes. From the fresh Kairi sliced and sprinkled with salt and chilli to the abundance of its wondrous, tangy yellow pulp. A memory of tart flavours followed by a gulp of water, the aftertaste as fresh as spring water. A decade underlined by the arrival of wooden crates filled with Dasheri, Chausa and Langra," she said in her caption.

"I wonder if there was a yellow stain on the corners of the mouth that lasted from April to June? Looking at her hands reaching out, grasping sunshine and sugar captured in paisley patterns, I relive all my past summers," she added.

Fans applauded her for beautifully summing up her thoughts. "Wow so beautifully written," a fan said. "So well written mrs funny bones," added another fan.

Earlier in the day, Twinkle was seen making her way out of Mumbai with Nitara by her side. The mother-daughter duo was photographed at the Gateway of India, prepping for a weekend getaway. While Nitara and Twinkle enjoy a weekend away from Mumbai, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar is busy filming his upcoming movie Ram Setu.

Twinkle recently spoke about being an imperfect parent. Sharing a picture with Nitara on social media, she said, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers."