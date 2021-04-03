IND USA
Twinkle Khanna and Nitara spotted on Saturday.(Varinder Chawla)
Twinkle Khanna holds Nitara's hand as they embark on weekend getaway. See pics of her customised hat

  • While Akshay Kumar films Ram Setu, his wife Twinkle Khanna took their daughter Nitara on a weekend getaway. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Writer Twinkle Khanna was spotted with her daughter Nitara at the Gateway of India on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo seemed prepped for a weekend getaway.

Pictures and videos of Twinkle, holding Nitara by the hand as they walked towards a private boat, have been shared online. They showed Twinkle wearing a peach-coloured shirt and white trousers. She had a straw hat in her hands, emblazoned with her moniker: Mrs Funnybones. Nitara, meanwhile, wore a white sweatshirt and camo-print slacks. Both wore masks.


A couple of weeks ago, Twinkle took both her kids -- Nitara and Aarav -- for a another getaway. Her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, is currently filming his upcoming adventure movie, Ram Setu. The family recently returned from a vacation in the Maldives, where they were joined by Twinkle's sister, Rinke.

Twinkle and Akshay keep Aarav and Nitara away from the media spotlight. For the longest time, Twinkle didn't reveal Nitara's face in social media posts. She'd told Pinkvilla in 2017, “I think she (Nitara) is very young and she should get her privacy. I don’t really put up pictures of my son Aarav. I think that they are growing and if they come out with me for a movie or something and then if someone clicks pictures then I am ok. As parents we try to keep them away from the limelight until they understand the consequences and learn to handle themselves.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand as Twinkle Khanna takes them out. See pics

Akshay has been working on back-to-back projects in the last year. He jetted off to Scotland to shoot Bell Bottom, and then worked on Atrangi Re. His next release will be Sooryavanshi, which was delayed last year because of the pandemic.

