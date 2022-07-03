Twinkle Khanna says watching Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara makes her heart 'hum a happy song'

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, and their daughter Nitara on Instagram. In the video, Nitara is seen riding her electric scooter with Akshay by her side. Twinkle also added singer P!nk's song Cover Me In Sushine to the video. Also Read: Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's remark on actors finishing films in couple of months

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing it on her Instagram Stories on Satursday, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Watching them together makes my heart hum a happy song.” Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar married on January 17, 2001. They share two children together – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Both Akshay and Twinkle often shares pictures and videos featuring their children on social media.

Twinkle Khanna shares new video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit films after a few years – her last film was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films. Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

Akshay will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Raksha Bandha, he will also be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. The film will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. Akshay also has Selfiee in the pipeline, also starring Emraan Hashmi. The drama-comedy, being directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON