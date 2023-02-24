Twinkle Khanna says she and mother Dimple Kapadia fight about many things: 'But bond over her beloved grandchildren'

Actor-turned-writer, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to pictures of herself with mother-actor Dimple Kapadia. Their photos also gave a behind-the-scenes look into their business of scented candles, The Faraway Tree, and their dining table where they started it all from. As they completed two decades of their business, Twinkle penned a sweet note and talked about how she and Dimple fight over several things but find their way back too. Also read: Twinkle Khanna says she left her own party once

The Mela actor posted some photos of herself and Dimple Kapadia in a video. In them, the mother-daughter duo are seen candidly sitting and seemingly discussing ideas about candles. In one of them, Twinkle makes her try one such scented candle while also taking notes in a copy. They seemed engrossed with several candles placed on a table.

The photos also featured parts of their living room, decked up with chandeliers, artworks, and a huge painting. Twinkle and Dimple were twinning in denim shirts. Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “We started @thefarawaytreeindia over two decades ago. Mother thought it should be a hobby. I, of course, had to turn it into a business.”

“We first started by making candles in our kitchen and packing them on this very table. Now it is all made and packed in the factory. But the ultimate burn test of every new fragrance blend is still done on our dining table. We fight about many things but bond over our common love for art, candles, jewellery and her beloved grandchildren,” she also added.

Soon after she shared the post, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap sent her love with heart emojis in the comment section. One fan commented, “Have always admired her for her beauty, her poise and her ability to carry herself in the most elegant manner always; she was a delight to watch in Pathan…wishing you both loads of love, light and beauty.” “Mother daughter bond is so special,” added another one.

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. She married actor Akshay Kumar and welcomed two kids--Nitara and Aarav. She is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Dimple, on the other hand, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

