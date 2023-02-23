Twinkle Khanna says she left her own party once: 'Didn't leave the house but went to bed while...'

Twinkle Khanna often shares witty and funny posts on social media. On Thursday, the actor-turned author took to Instagram Stories to share a cartoon about a person leaving her own apartment, while hosting a party. Twinkle said she's 'actually done this', and also asked people 'would you leave your own party' in a poll. Also read: Twinkle Khanna recalls riding with auto driver who 'pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said...'

Twinkle shared a cartoon posted by the The New Yorker, in which a person was about to leave their home during a get-together she was hosting, and was asked by a guest, "You're leaving already? But it's your apartment." Along with it Twinkle wrote, "I have actually done this! Not left the house but have gone to bed while the party continued."

Twinkle Khanna shared a cartoon about leaving one's own party.

Twinkle, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and shares two children with him – Aarav and Nitara – made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. After her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017), and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018).

She often takes to Instagram to share hilarious posts. Recently, Twinkle took to Instagram Reels to share a photo of a fake mole above her lip along with a funny caption. Earlier, she had reacted to Prince Harry and Prince William's feud in her own hilarious way, and involved sister Rinke Khanna as she joked about herself being the ‘heir’. Twinkle had compared her sister with Prince Harry, and called her the 'spare'.

Last month, Twinkle also a shared a post about ageing gracefully and embracing wrinkles like medals. In December 2022, Twinkle had remembered her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna on his 79th birth anniversary with a throwback black-and-white photo of the two. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle also penned a note for him; Twinkle and Rajesh share their birthdays. In the picture, a young Twinkle is seen giving Rajesh a kiss on his cheek.

