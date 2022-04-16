Twinkle Khanna shares balcony makeover video, reveals forcing daughter Nitara to make art pieces for it

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared tips on how to give makeover to a balcony. In a new video shared by Tweak India on YouTube, Twinkle said that a person can enjoy coffee or a drink on a balcony, try gardening or even spy on neighbours. The news series, Spacelift, will show Twinkle giving her viewers tips and tweaks on makeovers in their houses. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna says Ruskin Bond has influenced her daughter Nitara in a 'terrible way': 'You are still wicked')

In the video, Twinkle started by adding a wooden stand, with two shelves, at the edge of the balcony. She added books, candles, smalls plant pots, cups, coffee cans, etc. Above the stand, she hung a few art pieces to add colour to the space.

Twinkle said, "You could also print out family photos or even convince your family to try a DIY art project and get that framed." Speaking about her daughter Nitara Bhatia, she said, "I force my daughter to make these little little pieces of art with the incentive that I'm going to hang it all up and then she sits and she does it.”

After adding the picture frames, Twinkle said that a person could consider adding a vertical herb garden. She said, "Trust me, there's nothing like eating food that you have grown yourself." Twinkle added another stand, a bit higher than the previous one, which she said can be used as a breakfast table. She added fruit and dessert plates as well as a small vase.

Twinkle also added a rug and chairs to the balcony. She also advised on the variety of plants that a person can add to their balcony. She also made and sipped a drink as the video concluded.

A part of the caption read, "In our first episode, we’re transforming a small balcony into a stunning yet efficient space. You’ll see just how much difference a small stand, a few paintings and a cantilevered table can make to transform your balcony into an area that will inspire you to have as much peaceful me-time as you can carve out from your otherwise noisy day."

Twinkle, the wife of actor Akshay Kumar, often shared posts on Instagram giving glimpses of how she decorates her home. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with a book as she sat on a bench outdoors. She wrote, "Among other misdemeanours, like dropping soya chip crumbs on the pages and highlighting and writing comments on the margins, I also read aloud, a few pages a day, much to my family’s despair though it does seem to amuse our dog. What peculiar reading habits do you have?"

