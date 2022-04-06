Twinkle Khanna says Ruskin Bond has influenced her daughter Nitara in a 'terrible way': 'You are still wicked'

Twinkle Khanna called Ruskin Bond "wicked" as she talked about the author's first meeting with her daughter Nitara Bhatia. Twinkle recalled that Ruskin influenced Nitara in a ‘terrible’ way after their meeting. She said that Nitara wrote an essay about their meeting in which she recalled Ruskin telling him about his three-legged cat. Also Read| Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar hum 'happy song', as they decorate a tree with kids Nitara, Aarav. Watch

Twinkle recently interviewed Ruskin for her YouTube channel Tweak India, during which she said that Ruskin used to be a wicked little boy. The author protested saying that he only had a few wicked moments, but Twinkle said that his recent interaction with her daughter makes her think that he is still quite naughty.

She said, "No, you are still wicked, because yesterday my daughter met you. And she has written an essay about the meeting. She said, 'I met Ruskin Bond, he has a three-legged cat and he told us stories about when he was a little boy. And he said in his exam paper he wrote 'exams are rubbish.'" So, you've influenced her in a terrible way even now."

The Gods of Chaos were clearly having a good laugh during this interview of The Icons.

The electricity failed,curtain rods leaped off the wall,but the delightful @RealRuskinBond was not shaken or stirred.

To watch,head to @TweakIndia ?s YouTube channel https://t.co/0dcf8hrayB pic.twitter.com/ReB6wnQgSU — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 31, 2022

Twinkle then asked Ruskin if he still believes that exams are rubbish, to which he said that the type of exams he gave when he was a child were rubbish. He said, "They were very often based on learning by heart you know and things by rote." However, the author looked back fondly on remembering nursery rhymes from his childhood.

Twinkle told the author that she hopes he learnt Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, which she describes as her nemesis nursery rhyme. She recalled that unlike the poem's line that says, "like a diamond in the sky," she used to get teased as "teapot in the sky" because she was chubby.

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar, who tied the knot in 2001, welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. They also have a 19-year-old son Aarav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON