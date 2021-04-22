Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares candid picture, fans liken her to mother Dimple Kapadia. See post
Twinkle Khanna shares candid picture, fans liken her to mother Dimple Kapadia. See post

Twinkle Khanna shared a thought on hope. She posted a picture of herself and fans compared her to Dimple Kapadia, her mother.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna is the author Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Former Bollywood actor and author Twinkle Khanna on Thursday spoke on a relevant topic, hope, amid grim Covid-19 situation in the country. Sharing a candid picture of herself she captioned the post, "Sometimes the only thing we have left is hope. Hope that every tomorrow hurts a little less than yesterday." The thought is from her book Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Reacting to her post actor Katrina Kaif wrote, "love the book" followed by a heart emoji to which Twinkle wrote, "hope you are back on your feet! Big hug". Her fans also praised her in the comments section.

Comparing her looks in the picture with her mother and actor Dimple Kapadia, a fan wrote, "You look so much like Dimple Ma’am in this Hope is such an important part of life now a days... loved the caption." Another said, "For a minute i thought its Dimple ji." A third fan commented, "Well said twinkle."

Twinkle has been sharing her thoughts with fans amid the pandemic. Recently, she expressed her desire to wear crop tops, body con dress, and glitter eye-shadow. In another post, she drew a hilarious analogy between the mind and grapes.

After her husband and actor Akshay Kumar recovered from Covid-19, Twinkle in a unique way updated her fans about his health by sharing a caricature with her husband. "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell," Twinkle had said sharing the art. Akshay tested positive for coronavirus in April and was hospitalised.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff praises rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer: 'Looking great'

The couple got married in 2001 and have two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 and went on to star in International Khiladi, Baadshah, and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan till 2001. At present, she is an author as well as a popular columnist, producer, and interior designer.

