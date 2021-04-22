Tiger Shroff praises rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer: 'Looking great'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday congratulated rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani as the trailer of her upcoming film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was released. He had nice things to say about his father Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan too.

Taking to Instagram Stories and sharing a picture of Disha, Tiger wrote: "Congrats d on the smashing trailer looking great!!!! @dishapatani." Sharing a picture of Jackie, he wrote: "Still the most handsome #hero @apnabhidu." "Congrats @beingsalmankhan and @sohailkhanofficial on the blockbuster trailer lots of love," he wrote alongwith a picture of Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff complimented Disha Patani on Radhe's trailer.

The trailer plays to Salman's strength as the actor delivers power-packed punches and some quick-witted dialogues that his fans look forward to.

Radhe features Salman as an encounter specialist out to "clean the city" of Mumbai of drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, playing the main antagonist in the film.

Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan in stills from the trailer.





The three-minute-long trailer packs action scenes, crowd-pleasing dialogues by Salman, song sequences, and an appearance by the film's leading lady, Disha Patani.

Speaking to PTI about working with Salman, Disha had said: “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.” Disha has worked with Salman in Bharat before.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

Apart from Radhe, Disha also has Ek Villain Returns in her kitty. It also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor.

Tiger, meanwhile, has a number of films in his kitty. He will be seen in Baaghi franchise's next, Baaghi 4. He is paired with Tara in Heropanthi 2 and will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON