Twinkle Khanna shares funny audition clip for 'saas-bahu' shows, says available for 'birthdays and mundans' too. Watch

Twinkle Khanna often shares hilarious posts and reels on her social media accounts to keep her followers entertained. In the latest, the actor-turned-writer amused her fans with a video of herself. She described the video as her audition clip for TV soaps that focus on the drama between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Also Read| Twinkle Khanna says she wakes up at 5:45 am for some ‘strange reason’, fans blame Akshay Kumar for it. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Twinkle shared a video that showed her running scissors, as she said in a dramatic voice, "Meri zubaan kainchi ki tarah chalti hai (my tongue runs like a scissor)." The text on the video read, "My audition for any saas bahu show!" Twinkle also gave a contact number through which people can hire her to perform at birthday functions and mundans (the ritual of shaving the baby's first hair on the head).

Twinkle further made a pun on her name as she captioned the post, "Please contact Mr Sonu for my twinkling presence at birthday functions and mundans only. Thank you dears." She added, "#AprilFoolsDayIsEveryDay."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans were amused with Twinkle's video, and posted some hilarious comments on it. One wrote in reference to her husband actor Akshay Kumar, "Akshay Bhayya ko bhi bolne ka moka dena (give Akshay also a chance to speak)." Another commented, "Tab aap sas bahu serial mat karo script kat doge director producer ko daton ke alag (You should not do a 'Saas-bahu' soap then, you will cut the script and in addition you will scold the director producer)."

Another commented, "I believe it @twinklerkhanna and I can see it. That's why @akshaykumar has to make 4-5 movies in a year."

Twinkle recently teased that something exciting is happening with her two books- The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving. In a video, she noted that The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad has already been turned into a play by Lillete Dubey, and asked her followers to guess what next is going to happen to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON