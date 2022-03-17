Twinkle Khanna says she wakes up at 5:45 am for some ‘strange reason’, fans blame Akshay Kumar for it. Watch

Twinkle Khanna has shared her morning routine along with a glimpse of how she begins her day. The actor-turned-writer says she wakes up at 5:45 am for some ‘strange reason’ and takes two cups of coffee as she sits down to write. In the video, she is also heard discussing something with daughter Nitara. Twinkle has also asked her fans to share their morning rituals. Also read: Twinkle Khanna wonders if she'd talk to Akshay Kumar if they met now, he says he'll call her 'bhabhi ji'. See post

Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "What do early birds do when they wake up while the sun is still yawning away? This is my routine (most of the time). Tell me about your morning rituals and why early birds really do get all the worms and slightly better things as well."

The video opens with a glimpse of Twinkle and Akshay Kumar's garden area at their sea-facing residence. Looking at all the flowers, Twinkle says in excitement, “everything is blooming.” She then shows her desk which has a laptop and several papers spread around it. Two cups of coffee are also seen on the table. She says that it has been like the same since 6 am. Her daughter Nitara (her face not visible) is seen flipping through the pages of a story book and telling Twinkle about it. The video ends with Twinkle finally showing her face to the camera while standing with a cup of coffee in one hand.

Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar is also known for getting up before dawn and reaching sets early morning.

Commenting on Twinkle's wake-up time, a fan said, “strange reason is Akshay sir waking up early.” Another wrote, “Subah 4 baje to parinde be khamosh hote hai aap or akshay sir to fojjion ki trah day night kartay ho (Even birds remain silent at 4 am, you and Akshay sir do day and night like army men).” One more fan commented, “So awesome, you can post your pic early in the morning without any worry of how you might look.”

