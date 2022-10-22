Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Akshay Kumar on Dhanteras, calls Diwali the best time of the year

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Saturday to share a happy photo with husband Akshay Kumar. The writer and the actor smiled wide in the photo as they celebrated Dhanteras together. The photo showed Twinkle in a red saree and Akshay in a beige kurta. While Twinkle looked at Akshay as she laughed, Akshay looked at the camera.

In the second photo, Twinkle was seen laughing brightly with an idol of Ganesh behind her. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The best time of the year and it’s lovely to be home for all the festivities. Happy Dhanteras!” The couple's fans showered them with compliments. “Akshay my fav,” wrote one. “So beautiful couple,” wrote another.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. The couple was recently in UK where Twinkle is currently pursuing masters in fiction writing at Goldsmiths, University of London. “People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing," Akshay had said about his wife.

Twinkle has authored best selling books Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next feature film Ram Setu, set to be released in theatres countrywide on October 25.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the action-adventure movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

Recently, Akshay Kumar on Sunday dismissed a news report claiming that he owns a private jet worth ₹260 crore. Calling the report a "baseless lie", the 55-year-old actor said he will continue to call out falsehood written about him. "Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. "Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

