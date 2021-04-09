Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke, reveals family motto. See pic
Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke, reveals family motto. See pic

Author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from her teenage years and revealed a family motto. It also featured her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.
Twinkle Khanna often shared throwback pictures with her family members.

Twinkle Khanna on Friday shared a black and white throwback picture from her teenage years. It also featured her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

Sharing it, Twinkle wrote: "A penchant for cracking up prevents you from breaking down. #FamilyMotto #crackpots." It showed the three of them posing for a family picture and sharing a light moment.

A few of her industry friends also reacted to it. Sussanne Khan dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while producer Deepshikha Deshmukh called it "priceless". Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: "What a pic!"

Many of Twinkle's posts are with her mother, Dimple. Few days back, she had re-posted a picture by The Faraway Tree, a business venture started by Dimple. It had featured the mother and daughter duo sitting at a table with Twinkle trying out a fragrance.

Last November, Twinkle had joked about her mother's cooking skills and had written: "I love all of Mom's performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking."

Twinkle's sister Rinke makes less frequent appearances on her Instagram page. At their recent family holiday in Maldives, where she met Rinke after a long gap, Twinkle wrote: "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters"

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She went on to work in quite a few films but without much success. It was as an author that she won acclaim. Twinkle has three books to her credit - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She also writes newspaper columns.

