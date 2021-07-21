Twinkle Khanna shares video of daughter Nitara playing Senorita: 'My little guitarist and her tiny concerts'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a video clip of her daughter Nitara strumming a guitar. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle dropped the video in which Nitara is heard playing Senorita, by singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Though the video doesn't show Nitara's face, she was seen wearing a black t-shirt while playing the instrument inside a room.

Nitara is the daughter of Twinkle Khanna and her husband actor Akshay Kumar. Twinkle captioned the clip, "My little guitarist and her tiny concerts. I would not have believed that you could learn how to play an instrument largely online, but she did with @swirlmusicindia and it gives her so much joy. #musictherapy." The clip ends with the applause of the people present in the room.

Fans lauded her performance and showered their love in the comments section. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "She is playing Senorita ..." Another fan said, "our very own #camilacabello #nitarathestar #nitarabella." A third fan commented, "Great Senorita.. U r doing good." A fourth fan wrote, "Some learning in strumming and she'll be perfect dd."

Twinkle often shares pictures on Instagram featuring her family members. On Father's Day, she had dropped a black-and-white picture of Akshay and Nitara. She had captioned the picture, "He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Is shielded as she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday." The couple also has a son named Aarav.

Nitara turned eight years old in September last year. On the occasion, Akshay had shared a photo with her and said, "As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible."

Twinkle keeps Nitara's face hidden but dedicates posts to her. Recently, Twinkle had revealed that she received a make-over from Nitara. She had joked that Nitara 'has no future as a make-up artist!' She had also shared a picture of Nitara in a mask and called her a superhero.