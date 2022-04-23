Twinkle Khanna takes talks about snoring spouses and their demands in new post: 'Yes.I'm grouchy'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Saturday shared a video giving a glimpse of life before and after marriage. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a clip featuring thought bubbles. The first thought bubble read, "Dating: Babe, I couldn't sleep last night because I was thinking about you!" The next one read, "Marriage: I couldn't sleep last night because of your snoring!" (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna's dog steals attention at her office, attacks wifi router, makes co-workers screams. Watch cute video)

It also added, "Yes I am grouchy! Sleep deprivation does that! You would be too if I snored all night. No, I didn't put the geyser on. If you know how to use a TV remote then you can manage a geyser also. I am going back to sleep now don't disturb me! But listen...blah...blah...blah..." She captioned the post, "Then and now! Married folk raise your hands and drop a (woman raising hand emoji) if you agree:)."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "What is it with their obsession of just holding onto the ac and TV remote even if it’s stationary at the desired temperature and channel?" Twinkle reacted with a woman shrugging emoji.

Another fan commented, "To quote Terry Pratchett, 'A marriage is always made up of two people who people who are prepared to swear that only the other one snores'." Twinkle replied with a face with tears of joy emoji. A person also said, "Married couples sleeping in the same bed is overrated." "32 years, want my own room!" posted another person.

Twinkle tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara. Earlier this year, clocking their 21st wedding anniversary, Twinkle had shared their photo having a conversation.

She had captioned the post, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter."

Meanwhile, Twinkle has authored books including Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Akshay was last seen in Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. He has several other films in the pipeline such as Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

