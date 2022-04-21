Twinkle Khanna's dog steals attention at her office, attacks wifi router, makes co-workers screams. Watch cute video

Twinkle Khanna has shared another update on 'Bring Your Dog To Work' policy that she has implemented at her Tweak India office. The actor shared a video of her dog Freddie taking over her office as she took it to work, and revealed that the policy is not working the way she had hoped. Also Read| Akshay Kumar grieves the loss of pet dog Cleo, Twinkle Khanna says her heart feels 'heavy and empty' at same time

Twinkle took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a video montage, which showed her dog stealing all the attention at the office. Freddie could be seen getting rubs and love from all the employees at the office as he rushed from one person to another. He could also be seen trying to climb the desk to check the wires and router.

Twinkle captioned the video, "This Bring Your Dog To Work policy is clearly not working! Freddie, along with lapping up all the attention, is trying to eat the Wi-Fi router at the @tweakindia office! #dogsofinstagram #officemayhem #workingwomen #dogslife."

However, Instagram users were not of the same opinion, and said that the distraction would totally be worth it. One wrote, "This would be super distracting but fun!" while another commented, "Such a cutie! Got excited seeing the girls!" A third one wrote, "Awwww don’t stop him !! Have you ever seen more joy in an ‘office’ ?!" Another follower assured Twinkle that the policy is amazing, while one teased her, "For a change he's getting all the attention, Star attraction."

Twinkle had previously also shared a video of Freddie from its office visit a few weeks ago, in which he was seen with a pigeon in his mouth. She had written, "It was meant to be a take your dog to the office kind of day. I looked away for a moment and Mr Freddie sauntered into the balcony, somehow managed to catch a poor pigeon and was looking mighty pleased with himself. Moral of the story: How would I know! This is an Instagram post not Panchatantra Tales."

Twinkle also used to have a German Shepherd, whom she had named Cleo, but the dog died last month. Both Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had taken to Instagram to share posts about the loss of Cleo.

