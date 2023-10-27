Twitter discovers Ranveer Singh described first meetings with Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone in same words. Watch

Many of their fans were in awe when Ranveer Singh narrated the story of meeting wife Deepika Padukone on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan season 8 recently. However, a few internet users are now trolling him for "repurposing" his own story about meeting ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma, which he narrated on an earlier episode of the celebrity chat show in 2011. (Also read: Koffee with Karan season 8 opens with less gossip, more warmth)

Ranveer's similar stories about first meeting with Anushka, Deepika

Trolls have targetted Ranveer Singh after he appeared on Koffee with Karan with Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer had talked about meeting Anushka after having watched Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. "I watched Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and was completely mesmerised by Anushka. We go out for dinner, I am with this model and all I can talk about is just Anushka." During the latest episode of the chat show, Ranveer also said that after watching Cocktail, he could 'just think of only Deepika' when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team were discussing the lead actor for Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ramleela.

For both Anushka and Deepika's entry when he first met them, Ranveer described "huge, opulent doors" that opened to give way to the wind that flew in his face as he got to see the women in each incident.

Ranveer trolled

A mash-up of Ranveer's stories from both the episodes made it to the internet and the post was flooded with comments. One of the internet users wrote, "This internet age doesn't miss anything, Anushka, Deepika or that wind." Another internet user picked a line from Deepika's film with Imtiaz Ali (Tamasha) for their comment: "Like Imtiaz Ali said: It's always the same story." The film featured Deepika alongside her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

Internet reacts to Ranveer's stories

One of internet users also wrote, "Jada padukone vs ranveer bahl", while another one commented, "He playing his character from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl." One girl even wrote, "And I thought he's a green flag!" Another one concluded that Ranveer was talking about his business model when he mentioned a model in his story. "When he said 'this model' he meant business model."

One internet user also expressed concern for girls believing in such stories. "I have special sympathy for the girls who believe these stories and expect such fairy tale in their own lives," they wrote.

Ranveer and Deepika

It was only after the Koffee with Karan episode with Anushka, that Ranveer began dating Deepika. Having met for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018.

