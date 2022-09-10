Twitter users spot Deepika Padukone in a blink-and-you-miss cameo as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released in theatres on Friday after being in production for longer than most of us remember. The much-anticipated film had a strong start at the box office with the makers claiming it earned ₹75 crore globally on the opening day. Apart from the VFX and scale, part of the film’s charm was the hidden Easter eggs and cameos. And while several cameos had been leaked and talked about, fans seemed to spot a surprise one too. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra confirmed by Mouni Roy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spoilers for Brahmastra Part One ahead!

If you haven’t seen the film, please don’t read on because it will only spoil much of the plot for you. But yes, fans are convinced that Deepika Padukone appears in Brahmastra albeit for a fleeting moment, and possibly through audio. And what’s more, they are convinced that she is playing ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in a flashback sequence.

In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, an orphan who lost his parents very early in life. Through the first half, we hear from him how his mother died in a fire when he was just one. His mother’s face isn’t shown but fleeting glimpses of her silhouette are, and her cries are heard when Ranbir’s character is narrating the incident. But it’s a short scene immediately after the interval where Deepika was spotted. The scene shows a woman, partially in the dark, cradling the young Shiva, and closing the windows. It’s in this scene that Deepika’s face is visible for a short while.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter went wild with Deepika references and the actor even began to trend on the platform on Saturday. “That clip of deepika from brahmastra is so wholesome. i'm obsessed,” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Umm... I'm halfway up the film but who played Shiva's mom in the film? That kinda looked like Deepika idk.” Another fan wrote, “Spoiler alert from brahmastra part 2: Deepika plays Ranbir mother.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A shot of Amrita in Brahmastra, who fans are claiming is Deepika Padukone.

Later in the story, Shiva’s mother Amrita is revealed to be a member of the secret society Brahmansh and the wielder of the Jalastra. As Amitabh Bachchan’s character tells Shiva the story of Amrita, we see a shot that was in the film’s trailer where a woman in red is seen walking amid waves. Many fans remarked that they missed the shot earlier and everyone assumed it was Mouni Roy, who plays the film’s antagonist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra also had cameos from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan, which hadn’t been publicised before the film’s released but revealed by Mouni during an interview. No timeline or release date for the sequels has been announced as of yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON