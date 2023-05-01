Twitter mistakes old clip of Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for coronation performance; fans say ‘heights of ridiculousness’

Sonam Kapoor is the only Indian celebrity, who would be present at the upcoming coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK. After this was announced, a parody account on Twitter dug up an old video of the actor's ramp walk and many fell for it, assuming it was her coronation performance. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles' coronation in London, Tom Cruise will be part of it too) Sonam Kapoor is set to perform at King Charles III's upcoming coronation ceremony.(pinterest)

A snippet of Sonam Kapoor's grooving during a ramp walk in 2019, where she was seen twirling in her designer outfit, was posted on a parody account on Twitter. "The fact that so many of you think this is actually from the coronation is really just about how there is no bar of ridiculousness on anything involving either the royal family or Sonam Kapoor," said a person reacting to the clip. One more said, “Heights of ridiculousness.”

Many users took to the microblogging site to mistake Sonam's performance on the ramp to be the actual coronation performance. "Coronation is on 6th May, she will only be giving a spoken word performance whatever that means. Also, a ramp at a coronation seems unlikely," clarified another. A comment also read, "So many people missed the joke and assuming it be from the coronation. It was literally just one keyword search away."

As per a report in Variety that was published a few day ago, Sonam is set to ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ Sonam lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release statement by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. The coronation is on May 6 and a concert will be organised for May 7. Other than Sonam, some of the other performers include Tom Cruise, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

