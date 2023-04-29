Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles' coronation in London, Tom Cruise will be part of it too

King Charles III's coronation concert will include performances and appearances from several film and music stars on May 7. These will include Hollywood star Tom Cruise, musical group The Pussycat Dolls and even Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. (Also read: Alia Bhatt leaves for Met Gala, flashes big smiles at airport; fans wish her 'all the best') Sonam Kapoor will reportedly give a spoken performance at the coronation.

As per a report in Variety, Sonam will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ Sonam lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

While this will be Sonam's first royal appearance, Tom was a guest at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to a children's garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary in 2006 and Pussycat Dolls lead Nicole Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.

They will join the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were announced as guests at the event earlier this month. Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios.

Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. The coronation is on May 6 and a concert will be organised for May 7.

Sonam was also recently in the news when she was spotted with Apple CEO Tim Cook as they watched an IPL cricket match together in Mumbai. "#TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world class experience here," the actor tweeted with about the evening. "Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!" Tim Cook retweeted Sonam's tweet in which she shared his photo.

