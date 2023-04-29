Alia Bhatt leaves for Met Gala, flashes big smiles at airport; fans wish her 'all the best'

Alia Bhatt looks set to attend the Met Gala on Monday. She was spotted leaving for New York from the Mumbai airport on early Saturday morning and flashed big smiles for the paparazzi. Fans noticed that she looked excited to join fashion's biggest night of the year. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023 in 'special' look) Alia Bhatt looks happy and excited to attend the Met Gala on Monday.

Alia wore a white tank top and blue jeans to the airport and paired it with a pretty purple jacket. She also carried a white sling bag and tied her hair in a braided ponytail. Alia waved to the paparazzi and smiled at them as she entered the airport, flanked by her body guards and some CRPF personnel.

Fans of the actor wished her good luck as she left. “All the best Aloo will be rooting for u,” wrote a fan. “Go slay at the met gala queen,” wrote another. Alia will reportedly be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit on the big day. Other attendees from India include Priyanka Chopra and likely Isha Ambani.

The Met Gala is organised on the first Monday of May every years for the who's who of fashion and entertainment industries. Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts the event, curated by former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The theme centers on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere.

This year’s five hosts are drawn from television (Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer Michaela Coel ); the movies (Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz, who has worked with Chanel for more than 20 years); sports ( recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer ); and music (Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa).

This year, the cost for attending the Met has gone up, as it does every few years due to rising expenses: It's now $50,000 for an individual ticket, and tables start at $300,000.

Alia will foray into Hollywood cinema with the action film Heart of Stone opposite the Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.The film will be out on Netflix on August 11.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

