Twitter user says he won't watch Gumraah as he's already watched original film, Mrunal Thakur gives him a cute reply

Mrunal Thakur's latest film Gumraah released in theatres on April 7, on the holiday of Good Friday. The thriller finds the actor playing a police officer for the first time in her career. She is tasked with figuring out who is the murderer of a young man, after the police capture two lookalike men for the crime. The Hindi film is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam (2019), which featured Arun Vijay in a double role. The actor replied to a fan on Twitter who said that he won't be watching Gumraah as he has already seen Thadam. She asked him to watch the Hindi film for herself and her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. (Also read: Gumraah movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur's double turn in this typical thriller is quite average)

Mrunal Thakur in a still from Gumraah.

The fan had replied to another Twitter user's review of Gumraah and stated, "Already seen Thadam (original Tamil Version) so not interested in it." Mrunal Thakur quoted his reply and added, "Mere aur Aditya ke liye Dekh lo Sir (Please see it for me and Aditya)."

The actor's fans liked her response to the Twitter user. One fan shared, "This gesture is out of the world." Another added, "So sweet of u, now I'm definitely watching it." Many others also said they would go watch the film for 'Sita'. Last year, she made her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Gumraah, which is directed by first-time filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, had a poor opening day as it managed to earn only ₹1.10 crore domestically. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the opening day numbers on Twitter. He wrote, "#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz. Needs a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show." Ronit Roy and Vedika are also starring in the murder mystery.

The Hindustan Times review of the film had stated, "The crime thriller has some well-done action sequences and few unintentional laugh-out-loud moments with its dialogues, but overall, it feels like an overlong episode of a television show. The romance detour in the first half feels like a whole other film."

