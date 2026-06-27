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Ujjwal Nikam praises Rajkummar Rao; says Prahaar authentically portrays his journey through 26/11 terror attack case

The veteran public prosecutor says the film captures both the courtroom battles and his personal struggles.

Jun 27, 2026 05:01 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has praised Rajkummar Rao's performance in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, saying the actor has brought his life story to the screen with honesty and sincerity. The biographical drama focuses on Nikam's role in prosecuting Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. While the courtroom remains central to the story, the film also sheds light on the man behind the headlines, revealing the personal sacrifices and quieter moments that rarely made it into public conversations.

What Ujjwal Nikam said

Rajkummar Rao wins Ujjwal Nikam's approval for Prahaar.

Speaking about the film, Ujjwal Nikam praised both Rajkummar Rao and director Avinash Arun for staying true to his journey. “Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance, and Avinash Arun’s direction is deeply impressive. Prahaar authentically portrays not only my journey as a public prosecutor but also my life as a husband and a father,” said Ujjwal.

A story beyond the courtroom

The film explores a side of Nikam's life that many people have never seen. While the public remembers the verdicts and landmark cases, Prahaar looks at the emotional burden and personal experiences that unfolded away from the spotlight. “People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them, Prahaar shows that side, the part no headline ever carried,” he said.

The teaser then moves through intense courtroom proceedings, intercut with visuals from the 26/11 attacks. Addressing the court, Rajkummar's Ujjwal Nikam says, “For a moment, put yourself in Inspector Govilkar’s place on the night of 26/11, the officer who was shot by Kasab. Obviously, he would have been filled with anger. And when Kasab was finally caught alive, Inspector Govilkar did not say, ‘Shoot him, finish him off quickly.’ Instead, he said, ‘Yala maru naka’ (Don’t kill him). Why did he say this? The answer is very simple: India.”

The teaser ends on a powerful note as Nikam makes his final submission before the court, saying, “That is why, for the crime of waging war against India, I, Ujjwal Nikam, demand that Ajmal Amir Kasab should be hanged till death.”

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Avinash Arun, known for Three of Us and Paatal Lok, and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7.

 
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