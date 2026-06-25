Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao is prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, vows to ensure 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab's hanging. Watch

Maddock Films has released the teaser for its upcoming courtroom drama Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, and it immediately sets the tone for a tense, emotionally charged film rooted in real-life-inspired events. The film draws inspiration from the professional journey of Ujjwal Nikam, played by Rajkummar Rao, one of India’s most well-known special public prosecutors, who has been associated with several landmark criminal cases. Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao plays prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Kasab courtroom drama.

Prahaar teaser out now The teaser suggests that the story will primarily focus on a defining phase of Ujjwal Nikam's career, including the high-stakes trial connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the case involving Ajmal Kasab. It positions the courtroom as a space of intense legal and moral battle, where arguments carry national weight.

The teaser opens with powerful dialogue of Rajkummar, “In the past year and a half, because of this case, many people have repeatedly asked me—when photos and videos clearly show what happened, why are we not hanging Kasab?”

The courtroom drama then shows glimpses of the Ajmal Kasab trial, scenes from the attacks, as Rajkummar's Ujjwal Nikam asks the court, “For a moment, put yourself in Inspector Govilkar’s place on the night of 26/11, the officer who was shot by Kasab. Obviously, he would have been filled with anger. And when Kasab was finally caught alive, Inspector Govilkar did not say, “Shoot him, finish him off quickly.” Instead, he said, “Yala maru naka” (Don’t kill him). Why did he say this? The answer is very simple: India.”

The teaser closes with him demanding justice as he says, “That is why, for the crime of waging war against India, I, Ujjwal Nikam, demand that Ajmal Amir Kasab should be hanged till death.”