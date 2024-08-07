 Ulajh box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor film witnesses no growth, earns just ₹65 lakh on first Tuesday | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ulajh box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor film witnesses no growth, earns just 65 lakh on first Tuesday

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Aug 07, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Ulajh box office collection day 5: The film has earned just over ₹6 crore since its release. Ulajh stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Ulajh box office collection day 5: The film, which released in theatres on Friday, hasn't been performing well. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned only 65 lakh on Tuesday. Ulajh has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. (Also Read | Adil Hussain: 'Janhvi Kapoor's dedication on Ulajh set reminded me of Sridevi ji')

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh.

Ulajh India box office

The film earned 1.15 crore on day one, 1.75 crore on day two and 2 crore on day three. After that, it witnessed a dip in its numbers. On day four, it earned 65 lakh. Ulajh earned 65 lakh nett in India on day five as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected 6.20 crore. Ulajh had an overall 11.35% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

About Ulajh

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the role of a young diplomat and spy, Suhana. Ulajh also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. It is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues.

In the film, Janhvi is shown as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah plays a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teased a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

Janhvi on being part of Ulajh

As quoted by news agency PTI, Janhvi recently spoke about the film, "I feel it's a very different character for me. In my earlier films, I was a helpless, damsel in distress kind of role, Suhana (her character) is not like that. She is not an 'abla naari' and that was very exciting for me."

She added, "When I was reading the script and what I was expecting and what usually is expected from the spy thriller, the film is more than that. It's a coming of age, emotional, thrilling and entertaining. It's also about a woman's journey in a man's world." Ulajh is the second release of the year for Janhvi, who was also part of Mr & Mrs Mahi in May.

