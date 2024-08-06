Adil Hussain: 'Janhvi Kapoor's dedication on Ulajh set reminded me of Sridevi ji'

Adil Hussain has had a diverse filmography in both Indian and foreign cinema. He is known for his roles in films such as English Vinglish, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Life of Pi, and Hotel Salvation. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Adil talks about his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor in the movie Ulajh, as well as Indian cinema's portrayal of LGBTQ relationships and more. (Also read: Adil Hussain on being congratulated instead of Turkey’s Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec: ‘It was really funny’) Adil Hussain says his Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor is a sincere actor like her mother Sridevi.

Adil Hussain says Janhvi Kapoor is sincere like Sridevi

Adil has worked with Janhvi's mother Sridevi in English Vinglish. When asked about his working experience with her for the first time, he says, “It's very nostalgic to work with Janhvi because I met her several times when she came to the set with her mother, Sridevi. She was a little girl of 12-14 years old. I saw her several times and said hello to her. She would come and quietly sit on the set with her mother between takes because Sridevi was a quiet person but extremely loving. That is one of the reasons I am in the film. Also, the story is amazing and I've known Sudhanshu Saria for some time now.”

He further says, “During the shoot, it was very interesting because my relationship with her in the film is very close. It was also nostalgic, and we spoke about her mother. I cooked for her in New York when she was there; we were shooting for English Vinglish at that time. What I noticed about her is that she probably imbibed from her mother, who was a great example of how an actor should be on set - completely focused, quiet, sincere, and yet very spontaneous at the same time, with the innocence of herself transpiring through the character. These were very striking elements that I have seen in her.”

Adil Hussain praises filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria

Sudhanshu, whose 2015 romantic-drama Loev won accolades at the 2016 Tel Aviv International Film Festival, had his first theatrical release with Ulajh. When quizzed about what interested him about the movie when he came onboard, Adil says, “He (Sudhanshu Saria) previously directed a film called ‘Loev,’ which premiered at the New York Film Festival. I was supposed to play a role in that film, but our schedules didn't align. It was a fantastic story. When I discussed the previous film with Sudhanshu, I appreciated the clarity and attention to detail in the character descriptions. After reading the script, I liked it. The subject matter, which focused on a woman, resonated with me. I believe Sudhanshu has a lot to offer to the Indian film industry due to his thorough and empathetic approach towards women's existence on the planet. It's uncommon for male directors to have genuine empathy for the plight of women, based on what I've seen so far. Therefore, I was excited to be part of his new film (Ulajh), especially given the story and the fact that Janhvi is also involved in the project.”

Adil Hussain on LGBTQ inclusivity in Indian society

Adil recently worked in Mitul Patel's Mercy based on the sensitive subject of euthanasia. He also portrayed a transgender character in a French movie. When asked if the audiences have evolved in terms of acceptance towards films on sensitive themes, the actor states, “It's a positive indication of societal progress that we can openly discuss topics like homosexuality and lesbians today, whereas 20-30 years ago, it was not as accepted. My first experience portraying a gay character was in 2000 when Barry John and I performed in a play as Romeo and Juliet. I played Romeo, and he played Juliet. This was one of the initial plays to depict a gay relationship on stage 24 years ago. While the play focused on love, the relationship happened to be between two men. I viewed it as a love story, but it was a bold move in a society where homosexual relationships were not widely discussed at the time.”

He further says, “It was a one-of-a-kind pioneer play called Goodbye Desdemona devised by Barry John, and me and directed by Roysten Abel. Most of the text came from Roysten and Shakespeare. Since then, from 2024 till today, I believe we have evolved rapidly. We are openly discussing topics like lesbians, bisexuality, transgender, and LGBTQ issues. The decriminalization of Article 377 by the Supreme Court was a big step. However, there is still progress to be made. These topics are not abominations but biological and psychosomatic conditions. There are a lot of papers on this, although I don't think people read much. Nevertheless, these issues are now out in the open, and I am very happy about it. I believe we are making progress and I see a lot of hope.”

Adil Hussain on encouraging meaningful cinema

On being quizzed about the achievements and shortcomings of Indian cinema, ever since Adil started his career in theatre and films, the actor points out, “I feel we are infants in terms of meaningful cinema. It all began with great filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwick Ghatak, and Tapan Sinha, who created incredibly beautiful films. The parallel cinema movement furthered this with filmmakers like Govind Nihalani. I was part of a Norwegian film called "What Will People Say," which had 90% of the cast made up of non-white actors and was set in Norway, depicting a first-generation Pakistani family. The film ran for six months in Norway and, while considered arthouse, was mainstream there.”

He further says, “For India to achieve a similar standard of cinema, there needs to be a focus on creating and appreciating sensible, meaningful, and multi-layered films. These films should act as windows into the complexities of humanity in all its forms - not just biologically, but also mentally, intellectually, ideologically, and socially and politically. Celebrating these complexities will challenge the restrictive nature of mainstream commercial cinema, which tends to portray human beings in binary terms. This change won't happen overnight; it requires a shift in the way people are educated about cinema, starting from school. It will take time, but he is optimistic as India, with a population of 1.5 billion, has the potential. He hopes that the government will prioritize art education, leading to a more enlightened society.”