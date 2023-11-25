Uncle Salman Khan vs niece Alizeh Agnihotri? Tiger 3 collects 3.5 cr, Farrey 50 lakh on Friday

This is one race Salman Khan would not mind losing. Friday marked the release day for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey and also the 13th day for Tiger 3 at the box office. While Tiger 3 has hit a slump at the ticket windows, Farrey also got a lukewarm opening. (Also read: Farrey review: Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut is an exam hall heist that scores a distinction)

Tiger 3 vs Farrey

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri made her debut with Farrey.

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 collected ₹3.5 crore on Friday while Farrey opened with a ₹50 lakh haul. While the number is much lower than Tiger 3's day 1 collection of ₹44 crore, it will still be considered good enough for the smaller budget, scope and scale that Farrey is mounted on.

With majorly positive reviews and good word of mouth, Farrey might see a gradual increase in collections over the weekend and through the next week. However, it only has until Friday to perform, which is when Ranbir Kapoor's beast, Animal is up for release.

About Farrey

Farrey is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Salman had shared at Farrey trailer launch that it was originally supposed to be a direct-to-digital release. "It was originally an OTT film. But, now we are releasing it on November 24 theatrically. I thought these kids are great and have done a fantastic job because of the director. We liked the script, we saw the film. I was blown away. I felt this film should be on (the big) screen and that's how it became a theatrical release," he had said.

Tiger 3's BO performance

Meanwhile, it seems Tiger 3 will shut shop sooner than expected. Day 13 marked the film's lowest collection so far. On comparison to Friday's ₹3.5 crore, YRF's last spy universe film Pathaan collected ₹8.9 crore on its 13th day. By that time, Pathaan's collection was at ₹429 crore while Tiger 3's overall domestic collection currently stands at ₹258 crore.

Tiger 3 is a third in the hit Ek Tha Tiger franchise. It also brings back Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi stars as the antagonist. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

