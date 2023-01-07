Uorfi Javed says she is allergic to clothes, gets boils from woolens: 'Now you know why I don't wear clothes'

Uorfi Javed has said that her body is allergic clothes. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor and social media personality also showed how she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes. (Also read: Uorfi Javed to politician who filed police complaint against her)

She first posted a closeup of her thighs, showing her boils, and asked in a poll on Instagram Stories, "Anyone else get these allergies in winters?" She then posted a video of the boils and said, “See, this is what happens when I wear woollen clothes, like full clothes. This is a serious f*** problem guys!”

She also shared another video of herself as she talked about her allergy. “So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. That is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon (I am often naked). My body is allergic to clothes.”

In another video, she moved her legs to show the boils and said, “The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woollen clothes and this happened, I am allergic to clothes.”

Uorfi is often in news for her unusual outfits. She sometimes picks up random materials, such as garbage bags or newspaper, and wears outfits made from them. Recently, Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her claiming that her dressing sense was vulgar and a threat to the society. She also demanded her arrest.

Uorfi took to social media to respond to Chitra. In her Instagram Stories, she wrote that she is ready to go to jail without a trial, if politicians are ready disclose their assets. In her multi-part response, Uorfi also asked if she was more dangerous than rapists, the culprits of Bilkis Bano and the likes, for the society.

