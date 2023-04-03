Upasana Konidela supported Ram Charan during RRR, says he was 'physically shaking' during Naatu Naatu shoot

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, made history at the Oscars last month as it won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The film's stars and few key members of the team including composer MM Keeravaani were part of RRR awards campaign in the US. Ram's wife Upasana Konidela recently revealed how she supported Ram during his RRR journey as it was a challenge for him. She revealed that he was physically shaking during the difficult choreography of Naatu Naatu. (Also read: Ram Charan 38th birthday bash: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, MM Keeravaani and others arrive in style)

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at his birthday bash.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Upasana and Ram Charan have been married for over 10 years and are expecting their first child together this year. They announced their big news in December 2022, just as the Oscar buzz began for RRR. She revealed how they spent a wonderful time in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars. The couple spent their babymoon, exploring California and watching dolphins in the ocean.

In an interview with the Humans of Bombay, Upasana shared how important it was for her to be there for Ram, just as he had been there for her. This included their trips to the US for the Oscar or being there on the shoot of RRR. She said, "Whether it was winning or losing, I don't think it was a big thing. I was just being there. It was a huge thing. Being there as a family was a huge thing. Being with Rajamouli garu, his wife, we've grown as a family together for the past three to four years now."

She added, "I was on the set of Naatu Naatu in Ukraine with him and then here as well. He has been with me through some of my really tough times at work and of course he's there during all my successes as well. I just had to be there at this time because he was physically shaking and he needed as much support as he could get during the dance."

Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on March 27. He is currently filming for RC 15, his next Telugu film after RRR. Directed by Shankar, the action film also stars Kiara Advani.

