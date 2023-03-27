Ram Charan 38th birthday bash: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, MM Keeravaani and others arrive in style

Actor Ram Charan is hosting a birthday bash in Hyderabad and several celebrities of the industry have joined him and his family on the occasion. Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday. From Vijay Deverakonda to filmmaker SS Rajamouli to Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, several notable celebrities of Telugu films were snapped reaching the party venue. Also read: Ram Charan announces his film RC 15 is titled Game Changer Celebs at Ram Charan's 38th birthday party in Hyderabad. (Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla)

In attendance was also RRR's Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani who was reported to be covid positive. Quashing all health speculations, the Oscar-award-winning music maestro arrived in a white shirt and denim look.

MM Keeravaani at Ram Charan's 38th birthday party in Hyderabad. (Varinder Chawla)

RRR director SS Rajamouli wore a printed shirt with pants and posed for paparazzi stationed outside the party venue. Actor Vijay Deverakonda joined them in an all-white look, which included a white blazer, white shirt and matching pants and shoes. Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu arrived together.

Besides them, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Naga Babu Konidela, Adivi Sesh, Allu Aravind and Vamshi Paidipally were in attendance. Dil Raju, Harish Shankar, Meka Srikanth, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar were also seen reaching the party on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela had dropped a short and sweet note for him. She posted a couple of their mushy photos and called him her ‘bestie.’ She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Bestie @alwaysramcharan.” The couple is currently expecting their first child.

Ram Charan had a pre-birthday celebration with the team of his next film. On the sets of the film, he was surprised with a bash on Saturday. He was welcomed with rose petals being showered upon him and he also cut a cake. S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were seen as a part of the celebrations.

Celebrating his birthday, Ram Charan also unveiled that his upcoming film has been titled Game Changer. It was tentatively named RC 15. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a teaser, which began with a roulette wheel and ended with a chess board. Ram captioned the post, "#GameChanger it is!" His last outings were RRR and Acharya. He will also be making a special appearance in a song of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON