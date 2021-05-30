Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of Bhoot, says the film was a 'huge risk'

Urmila Matondkar took to social media to celebrate the completion of 18 years since the release of her film Bhoot. The film released in 2003 and was a big hit.
UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn starrer Bhoot released in 2003.

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Sunday celebrated 18 years of Ram Gopal Varma-directed horror movie Bhoot.

The 2003 supernatural horror film, written by Ram, revolved around a married couple (Ajay Devgn and Urmila) who move into a flat that is haunted.

Urmila, 47, said taking up the lead role in the film was a "huge risk". "18 years of this film! It was a HUGE risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of a scene from the movie.

Also read: Kamaal R Khan, being sued for defamation by Salman Khan, vows ‘isko sadak par le aaoonga’

Ram and Urmila delivered many commercial and critical hits together including Rangeela, Daud, Satya and Kaun.

Bhoot was a box-office hit and the actor-politician won several awards for her performance as a possessed woman.

Ram made a sequel in 2012, titled Bhoot Returns, which starred actor Manisha Koirala.

