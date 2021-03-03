IND USA
Urmila Matondkar married Mohsin Mir in 2016.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar revisits her precious 'mangalsutra' moment to wish husband Mohsin Mir on their wedding anniversary

  • Urmila Matondkar shared a throwback picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir on their 5th wedding anniversary. She handpicked a special moment from the ceremony. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Actor and politician Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from her wedding to Kashmir-based businessman and model, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. She spoke of her special 'mangalsutra' moment.

Sharing a picture from her wedding, she wrote: "My precious 'mangalsutra' moment. And a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives. Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin." The picture is from her Hindu ceremony and shows Mohsin tying the sacred necklace called 'mangalsutra' around Urmila's neck. Urmila married Mohsin in 2016 in a private ceremony at her Bandra home.


A number of her industry colleagues reacted to the picture. Riteish Deshmukh said: "@UrmilaMatondkar Happy Anniversary- May you both be showered with abundance of love happiness & togetherness." Director Onir wrote: "Congratulations and many more beautiful years of togetherness. In this India celebrates diversity and inclusion. Much love."

Also read: Wedding pics: Urmila Matondkar marries boyfriend in secret ceremony

Some time ago, Urmila made headlines when she commented on Kangana Ranaut's tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In another interview to India Today, Urmila had asked Kangana to take a look at her own state, Himachal Pradesh, which she claimed was the hotbed of drugs in India. She had said: “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. If one person shouts all the time, doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card."

In retaliation, Kangana called Urmila a 'soft porn star'. The comment had not gone down well and many celebrities like Pooja Bhatt and Renuka Shahane had stood up for Urmila.

