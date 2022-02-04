Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, relishes cheesecake and chocolate mousse. See pics

Actor Urmila Matondkar turned 48 on Friday. The actor shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations on Instagram.

In the first photo shared by Urmila on her Instagram Stories, a tray with “Happy Birthday” written on it with chocolate, a cheesecake and what looked like a jar of chocolate mousse can be seen on a table. In another photo, Urmila is seen blowing off her birthday candle as she poses for the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urmila Matondkar shares birthday celebration photos.

Urmila Matondkar shares photos from her birthday celebration,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next photo, which was a close-up picture of her, she tagged jewellery designer Paulomi Sanghvi and thanked her.

Urmila Matondkar shares photos from her birthday celebration,

Urmila also shared a photo with her businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir and their pets on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “#Birthday. Always counting my blessings and eternally grateful for them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Anup Soni commented on the picture saying, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday... Wishing health and happiness.” Actor Shweta Konnur Menon wrote, “Happy happy birthday my love! Have a blessed day! Wish you all the happiness and peace in the world. Love and light always.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented on the picture and said, “Happy Birthday to the most favourite! Wish you infinite happiness," while another one wrote, “Humesha khush raho ma'am (always stay happy ma'am). Happy birthday.”

On Wednesday, Urmila shared a photo with a cake from her pre-birthday celebrations. She captioned the photo, “And the cake cutting has officially begun already that too with a strawberry cake. #birthdayvibes #birthdaycake #loved #humbled #grateful. PS- my birthday is not today..it’s on the way.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Urmila Matondkar recalls making Feroz Khan emotional with her performance, him telling her ‘I don’t like crying’

Urmila made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in 1977 with the film Karm. Her first lead role was in the Malayalam film Chanakyan, which was released in 1989. She was later seen in Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's Narsimha in 1991, which marked her Bollywood debut in a lead role. She later starred in films such as Rangeela, Satya, Judaai, Bhoot and Pinjar. Urmila is now pursuing a career in politics. Formerly a member of the Congress party, she joined Shiv Sena in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.