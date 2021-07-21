Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Urmila Matondkar wishes Naseeruddin Shah with throwback pic from Masoom

Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish actor Naseeruddin Shah on his 71st birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Urmila Matondkar played Naseeruddin Shah's daughter in Masoom.

Actor Urmila Matondkar has shared a picture on Twitter to wish veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on his birthday. Naseer turned 71 on Tuesday.

Urmila shared a throwback picture from their 1983 movie, Masoom. Urmila played Naseer's daughter in the movie, which also starred Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Naseer uncle #naseeruddinshah," she wrote with the photo.

Urmila and Naseer's fans on Twitter showered them with love. "Naseeruddin Shah is a force to reckon with in Indian cinema, and to talk about his body of work in one piece will perhaps be too limiting. The onscreen icon who is nearing five decades in the industry, and has inspired generations of actors," wrote one. "My first movie on a first day first show in a theater and the memories are still fresh, be it the music, the story, the lyrics, the actors, directors, what a absolute wonder, thank you and many happy returns of the day nasser sahab," wrote another.

Masoom was directed by Shekhar Kapoor and was an adaptation of the 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. The film won five Filmfare Awards that year, including Best Actor for Naseeruddin Shah.

Other than Urmila, actor Randeep Hooda had also wished Naseer on his birthday. Sharing a picture with him, he wrote, "I don't know where I would have been in my journey had I not met you @naseeruddin49 bhai .. I still aspire for that rare pat on the back 20 years hence.. of all one feels, the feeling of gratitude remains the most overwhelming.. Hoping and praying for many more birthdays to come."

Naseer was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He returned home on July 7 after making a quick recovery.

urmila matondkar naseeruddin shah

