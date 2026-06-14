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Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar marries Nidhaa Bhatt 2 years after divorce: ‘You brought light in my life’

Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage in 2024.

Jun 14, 2026 11:06 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar took to Instagram to announce that he is married. On Sunday, Mohsin shared pictures from the wedding and shared that he has married Nidhaa Bhatt.

‘Heart full of sabr and shukur’

Mohsin Akhtar has announced his second marriage.

Mohsin shared glimpses from his wedding ceremony. In an emotional note, he expressed gratitude for finding love again and beginning a new journey with his wife. It read, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love.”

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. As a matter of fact, Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate nuptials when the duo took the plunge in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had a paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.

Urmila started her career as a child artiste and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom before making her debut in a leading role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

marriage divorce urmila matondkar
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