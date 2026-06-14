Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar marries Nidhaa Bhatt 2 years after divorce: ‘You brought light in my life’

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar took to Instagram to announce that he is married. On Sunday, Mohsin shared pictures from the wedding and shared that he has married Nidhaa Bhatt.

‘Heart full of sabr and shukur’

Mohsin Akhtar has announced his second marriage.

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Mohsin shared glimpses from his wedding ceremony. In an emotional note, he expressed gratitude for finding love again and beginning a new journey with his wife. It read, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love.”

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{{^usCountry}} ​He went on to add, “And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers.” About his previous marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​He went on to add, “And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers.” About his previous marriage {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to them had reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to them had reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Urmila and Mohsin had tied the knot back on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding had made quite the waves for not only being inter-faith, but also carrying a 10-year age gap between the duo. Things, however, appear to have soured over the nearly decade-long marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urmila and Mohsin had tied the knot back on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding had made quite the waves for not only being inter-faith, but also carrying a 10-year age gap between the duo. Things, however, appear to have soured over the nearly decade-long marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. As a matter of fact, Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate nuptials when the duo took the plunge in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had a paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.

Urmila started her career as a child artiste and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom before making her debut in a leading role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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