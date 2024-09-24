Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from husband of 8 years? But who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir

If sources are to be believed, Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from her husband of 8 years, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The intimation was shared by an anonymous source from a Mumbai court. The reason behind the reported split, is yet to come to light. The source said, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms". Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Urmila Matondkar's husband of 8 years?(Photos: Instagram/urmilamatondkarofficial)

Urmila and Mohsin had tied the knot back on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding had made quite the waves for not only being inter-faith, but also carrying a 10-year age gap between the duo. Things however, appear to have soured over the nearly decade long marriage. While Urmila's life has been an open book in itself, not much is known about Mohsin. So, who is he?

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. As a a matter of fact, Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate nuptials when the duo took the plunge in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had a paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.

Coming back to Mir, he harboured Bollywood dreams of his own having moved to Mumbai from Kashmir when he was all of 21. He marked his debut in It's A Man's World (2009), moving onto projects like Luck By Chance (2009) Mumbai Mast Kallander (2011) as well as B.A. Pass (2012). He eventually decided to monetize on his business acumen and is now reportedly associated with Manish Malhotra's label.

Speaking of Urmila, the actor has yet to officially address the news.