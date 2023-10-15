Urvashi Rautela loses 24 carat gold iPhone during India vs Pakistan match, internet reacts as she seeks help to find it

India vs Pakistan match ended on a triumphant note for the Men in Blue. While fans took to social media to celebrate the success of the Indian team, actor Urvashi Rautela had an unfortunate incident at the same match. The actor took to social media to report the loss of her 24 carat gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match. (Also read: India vs Pak: Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol and more stars cheer for Men in Blue)

Urvashi's post

Urvashi Rautela seeked help from Ahmedabad Police after her iPhone was lost.

Taking to her X (Formerly Twitter) account, Urvashi wrote, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP!" She also tagged the accounts of Ahmedabad Stadium and Narendra Modi Stadium in the post and added hashtags of Lost Phone, Ahmedabad Stadium, Help Needed and indvspak as well. Soon, Ahmedabad Police commented on Urvashi Rautela's post and wrote, “Mobile phone detail.”

Reactions to Urvashi's post

Urvashi's post attracted hilarious reactions on social media. A user alluded to the viral dialogue from Tiger Shroff's Heropanti and wrote, "Chhoti bacchi ho kya?" Another user said, "Find my device se dhund lo (Find it using Find my device)." Another said, "There are Gold iPhones?" A comment read, "That match was costly." Another read, "My friend found one, I am not sure it's yours or not. will confirm ASAP." "Don't worry... Ahmedabad Police will 100% trace your phone and bring it back... as long as the phone is still serviceable." said another. "First Indian female actress to lose real gold iPhone. Pant give it back to her." wrote another user.

Earlier, Urvashi had shared a video from the stadium as she watched the match from the stands. The actor chose a shiny blue bodycon dress for the occasion.

Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash, which also starred Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh and Freddy Daruwala. The show released on JioCinema on May 18.

