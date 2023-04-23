Urvashi Rautela serves legal notice for defamation, says her family was extremely uncomfortable

Urvashi Rautela announced that she was serving a legal notice for defamation against a journalist who had posted false information about her on Twitter. Sharing journalist Umair Sandhu's fake tweet on Instagram, she stated that he was not her 'official spokesperson' and had made her and her family uncomfortable by his allegations. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela reacts to 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' placard after Rishabh Pant's recent appearance at match)

Urvashi Rautela said that she was sending out a legal notice to a journalist who saying lies about her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram, the actor shared, "Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalist like you for your spurious / ridiculous tweets. You're not my official spokesperson. And yes you're a very immature journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable. #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1." She also shared an image of Umair's tweet which she shared was fake. The tweet alleged that actor Akhil Akkineni, the son of Nagarjuna, had harassed Urvashi while she filmed a song from his upcoming film Agent in Europe. Umair also implied that the actor told him that Akhil was 'immature' and she felt uncomfortable with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans assured her that all would be alright soon. One fan wrote, "Don't worry @urvashirautela ma'am all urvashians are with you we will always support you we will always stand by you." Another added, "@urvashirautela Mam, We all #urvashians know that you are soo humble & kindness girl But these fake illegal news are made by haters Don't worry Mam We always support you @urvashirautela #agent #agentonapril28th."

Umair Sandhu, who is based out of Kuwait, has not responded to Urvashi as yet. In her Instagram post, Urvashi also called him 'disgruntled' and 'indecent' for posting falsehoods.

This year, Urvashi made her Telugu debut with the film Waltair Veerayya. She is shooting for two more Telugu films including the feature Black Rose. The former beauty queen made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab The Great (2013) opposite Sunny Deol. Urvashi has appeared in a number of music videos including Yo Yo Honey Singh's international video album Love Dose in October 2014.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Urvashi was spotted with Jalebi Baby singer Jason Derulo who had arrived in India for work. She and Jason are said to be working on a music video titled Soniye that is going to be released soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.