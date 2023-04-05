Urvashi Rautela reacts to 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' placard after Rishabh Pant's recent appearance at match

Actor Urvashi Rautela has reacted to a placard related to her and hinting at cricketer Rishabh Pant. Rishabh who was recovering from his surgeries for a long time, recently made his first public appearance. He reached Arun Jaitley Stadium and cheered his team Delhi Capitals in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Also read: Urvashi Rautela spotted at airport, says this when asked about Rishabh Pant Urvashi Rautela reacted to a placard about herself.

Reacting to a placard from one of the attendees of a match, Urvashi questioned the intentions behind it. In the photo, a girl is seen holding a placard which read, “Thank God Urvashi is not here." It also featured a cropped glimpse of someone who seems to resemble Rishabh from the stadium. While his face is not visible, only a portion of his white shirt is seen.

Sharing the photo, the actor simply wrote, “Why?” Responding to her, a section of social media flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. One of them wrote, “Controversial post again.” “Urvashi urvashi take it easy urvashi,” added another one. Someone also said, “She hasn’t mentioned Rautela, so ignore.”

Urvashi and Rishabh share an old equation. They were reportedly dating. Previously, Urvashi had claimed in an interview that ‘Mr RP’ had waited long to meet her at a hotel. This sparked a series of cryptic posts shared by the two, seemingly about each other. The two even attacked each other online after the cricketer wrote, “Mera picha chhoro (please leave me alone.”

Rishabh Pant had a car accident on December 30. He was returning from Delhi to Roorkee. His car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh was alone in the car and driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

His car was badly burnt after the crash. He suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. He was later shifted to Mumbai. Soon after Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building where Rishabh was being treated. She appeared to be near by the hospital.

Besides this, the actor also shared a few posts, hinting towards Rishabh. During an appearance at Mumbai airport, she also called him ‘an asset to our country.’

