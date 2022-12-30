Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after Rishabh Pant meets with road accident

Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident. She was earlier linked with Rishabh and had made headlines for her love-filled posts without mentioning the person they were aimed at. They later went on to attack each other with cryptic posts. Also read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic happy birthday wish on Rishabh Pant's birthday, gives a flying kiss. Watch

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Urvashi shared a picture from one of her photo shoots and captioned it, “Praying #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1," along with a heart and a pigeon emoji. She didn't mention the name of the person she was praying for.

Many prayed for Rishabh's recovery in the comments section of the post. Some also wondered why did Urvashi shared a new picture of herself to pray for him.

Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was driving the car and was alone when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Rishabh and Urvashi had engaged in a tussle on social media after the actor mentioned "Mr RP" during an interview. She told Bollywood Hungama that Mr RP had waited long in vain to meet her at an event in Delhi and left 16-17 missed calls in order to approach her. This was followed by a series of cryptic messages from each other on Instagram.

Rishabh had reacted to her interview with a post which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai." He however, deleted it later.

Last month, cricketer Shubhman Gill said on chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, "There is nothing from Rishab Pant's side. He doesn't get distracted by her activities. Actually, Urvashi wants someone to tease her."

