Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic happy birthday wish on Rishabh Pant's birthday, gives a flying kiss. Watch

Actor Urvashi Rautela shared a new video of herself on Tuesday. She took to Instagram Reels and posted a clip of herself smiling and giving a flying kiss. She wore a red dress. In the caption she added a red balloon emoji and wrote, “Happy birthday.” Although her post did not mention any name, social media users were quick to point out that Urvashi’s birthday video was for Rishabh Pant. The cricketer is celebrating his 25th birthday on October 4. Also read: Urvashi Rautela rolls her eyes on being asked about Rishabh Pant

Sharing Urvashi’s video on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms, fans left hilarious comments, and some even teased the cricketer. Recently, during an interview, Urvashi had mentioned a person named 'Mr RP', who according to a section of social media users was Rishabh Pant.

Commenting on her latest post, one Instagram user wrote, “Aaj to RP bhaiya ka janamdin hai (Today is Rishabh's birthday)”. A person also commented, “Caption queen.” One person also wanted the cricketer to forgive the actor, and wrote, “Maan jao please (Please listen to her).” Another comment read, “Bhai samajh rahe ho na (Brother, I hope you are getting the hint).” Sharing the actor’s latest video on Twitter, a person said, “Urvashi Rautela indirectly wishes Rishabh Pant on his birthday. True one-sided love…”

In 2019, Rishabh had dismissed rumours of him dating Urvashi and made his relationship with Isha Negi Instagram official. Prior to her indirect birthday wish for Rishabh on Tuesday, Urvashi and the cricketer had been making news due to an alleged tiff. Earlier in August, Urvashi had said in an interview that one ‘Mr RP’ had waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her, while she was sleeping after a busy work day. The actor added that she had felt bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’.

The cricketer had then taken to Instagram Stories and said in a later-deleted message, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.” Rishabh had added the hashtags 'mera picha chhoro behen (Sister please leave me)', and 'jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai (Lying has a limit)' at the end of the note.

