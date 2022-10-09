Urvashi Rautela arrives in Australia, shares pics; fans say, '7 samunder paar main Rishabh Pant ke piche aagyi'

After actor Urvashi Rautela said that she followed her heart to Australia, fans started teasing her about cricketer Rishabh Pant. The Indian team is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The first match is against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. (Also Read | Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic happy birthday wish on Rishabh Pant's birthday)

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a post in which she posed inside a private jet. The actor wore a black and golden outfit and paired it with sneakers. She also opted for dark sunglasses. Urvashi gave different poses as she sat in her seat.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)." She also added the hashtags--love, Urvashi Rautela and UR 1. Reacting to the post, fans asked if she was travelling for Rishabh. A person wrote, "Rishabh Pant is waiting for you." Another fan said, "Your (red heart emoji) will be very happy to see you in Australia."

"Why Australia....is that RP??" asked an Instagram user. Another person asked, "Pant se milne gai ho (You have gone to meet Pant)." "Ab toh maan jao RP chotu bhaya..didi apke liye Australia tak pohoch gyi @rishabpant (Accept her RP, she travelled to Australia for you)." A comment read, "@urvashirautela be like ....7 samunder paar main tere @rishabpant piche piche aa gyi (A song's lyrics which means to travel oceans for a person)."

In another post, Urvashi posed inside the aircraft in a multi-coloured outfit and orange heels. She also applied her makeup as she sat in front of a mirror. Urvashi wrote, "Meanwhile, in Australia… & so the adventure begins."

Urvashi and Rishabh’s dating speculation started in 2018 after they were spotted at restaurants and public events in Mumbai. Later, reports about their breakup also emerged online. In 2019, Rishabh denied dating rumours. He also announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

Earlier this year, Urvashi indirectly said that Rishabh once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. She had said in an interview that a person, ‘Mr RP’, waited to meet her, while she was sleeping after a busy day. She revealed feeling bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’.

Reacting to this, Rishabh shared a now-deleted post, indirectly hinting at Urvashi, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added the hashtags--'Mera picha chhoro behen (Sister please leave me)', and 'Jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai (Lying has a limit)' to his note. Responding to this, Urvashi called him ‘Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother)’ in a post.

Earlier this month, on Rishabh's 25th birthday Urvashi shared a new video of herself as she smiled and gave a flying kiss. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday" and added a red balloon emoji. However, she didn't say whom she was wishing.

