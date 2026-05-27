Urvashi Rautela slams AI-generated pic of her kneeling before Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra: ‘Stop this toxicity’

Urvashi Rautela was one of the few Bollywood stars who made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actor caught attention for her extravagant gowns. One look in particular saw her in a velvet gown by Yoland Official, a label renowned for its architectural silhouettes. The floor-length black ensemble featured a plunging V-neckline that balanced the heavy embellishments.

What Urvashi said

Urvashi Rautela has called out a fan-made post comparing actors based on global stardom.

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The actor has now reacted strongly to a fan-made, AI-generated picture that compared her with several leading Bollywood actors, including Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone. It showed Aishwarya at the top when it comes to global stardom, while Deepika and Madhuri stood beside Priyanka, who sat on a throne in the middle. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Urvashi were seen kneeling, with their names tagged.

Urvashi via Instagram Stories.

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{{^usCountry}} Urvashi took a stand against constant comparisons with other female actors in the industry and urged fans to celebrate their talent. “I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let's celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity,” she wrote in the caption on her Instagram Stories. Urvashi at Cannes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urvashi took a stand against constant comparisons with other female actors in the industry and urged fans to celebrate their talent. “I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let's celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity,” she wrote in the caption on her Instagram Stories. Urvashi at Cannes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A recent look from Urvashi at Cannes was a creation by the Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The gown featured a body-hugging, sheer silhouette that transitioned into a delicate lavender-toned mesh. Speaking to Brut directly from the red carpet, the actor was emotional about her return. When asked about her outfit and her presence at the festival, she delivered a message of national pride: "Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India... I'm wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A recent look from Urvashi at Cannes was a creation by the Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The gown featured a body-hugging, sheer silhouette that transitioned into a delicate lavender-toned mesh. Speaking to Brut directly from the red carpet, the actor was emotional about her return. When asked about her outfit and her presence at the festival, she delivered a message of national pride: "Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India... I'm wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026." {{/usCountry}}

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She went on to highlight the significance of the milestone, stating: “It's my fifth year in a row. I feel very proud, and I've always represented my country in the best possible manner... Today is going to be truly special.”

Among the other actors at Cannes, Aishwarya has been a mainstay at the festival for over two decades. She has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador. This year, too, she made striking red carpet appearances. Alia also returned to the red carpet as a brand ambassador for the second time. Deepika has been at Cannes in previous years, and even served as part of the main competition jury in 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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