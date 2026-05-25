Aaradhya Bachchan can’t stop smiling as Aishwarya Rai signs autographs for fans at Cannes: ‘She looks so proud, happy’

The video shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya walking hand in hand on the red carpet when a fan asked Aishwarya for an autograph and a selfie. Without hesitation, the actor stopped for the admirer and was seen warmly greeting fans, graciously signing autographs, and happily posing for selfies and photographs.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan . A heartwarming moment from their Cannes appearance has now surfaced online, with fans gushing over Aaradhya’s reaction as Aishwarya warmly interacted with admirers and posed for selfies and autographs.

As Aishwarya signed the autograph, Aaradhya was seen looking at her mother with pride and could not stop smiling at the love fans showered on her. While Aishwarya turned heads in a stunning pink body-hugging gown, Aaradhya looked ethereal in a red gown. Both kept their hair open, perfectly complementing their outfits.

Fans were in awe of Aaradhya’s reaction. One comment read, “How proud and happy her daughter is!” Another commented, “A proud moment for her daughter.” One fan wrote, “Aaradhya looks amazing. Humble and sweet like her mum.” Another comment read, “The little girl looks so proud of her mum’s achievements.” Another user wrote, “The way Aaradhya looks at her mum!”

Aishwarya attended L'Oréal Paris’ annual Lights on Women’s Worth awards during the festival. For her second appearance, she opted for a dreamy pastel pink gown by Sophie Couture. However, Aaradhya stole the spotlight in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape. This marked Aaradhya’s official Cannes red carpet debut, and the mother-daughter moment quickly took over the internet. Although Aaradhya has accompanied her mother to Cannes before, this was the first time she walked the red carpet alongside her.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya, who is currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Aishwarya and Abhishek are often seen cheering for their daughter during her annual school functions.