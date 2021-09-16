Usha Uthup remembers RD Burman after Dum Maaro Dum tune is played at iPhone 13 launch: 'Wish he was alive to enjoy it'

Singer Usha Uthup has reacted to RD Burman's iconic composition Dum Maaro Dum being featured at the launch of iPhone 13. While the song was sung by Asha Bhosle, Usha sang the title track - Hare Rama Hare Krishna - in the film.

Speaking to a leading daily, Usha expressed her happiness over the use of the Dum Maaro Dum tune at the iPhone 13 launch and fondly remembered RD Burman. She said, "This is a very special, golden moment for RD Burman. I wish he was alive to enjoy it."

Usha recalled how she bagged the title track of Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She said, "It was such a proud moment for me when I was asked to sing in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. I was a performer and Dev (Anand) saab had especially flown into Chennai with Shashi Kapoor and RD Burman to listen to me. Later, when he told me that they wanted me to sing for Hare Rama Hare Krishna, I was speechless; my joy knew no bounds."

Zeenat Aman, who featured in the Dum Maaro Dum song, too, was elated to hear of the development. In a chat with a leading daily, she expressed her happiness that 40 years on, the film and song were still resonating with the public. "Wow! 1971 music still resonating after 40 years! What a song!" she was quoted as saying. She also talked about how, when she was shooting for Dum Maaro Dum, she had never imagined that the song would become such a craze.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna marked Zeenat's debut in Hindi films. She was only 20 years old, while Dev Anand, who played her brother in the film, was 48 years old. The film is best remembered for its iconic songs and was a box office hit when it released in 1971.